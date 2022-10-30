  • The Portland Thorns celebrate after winning the NWSL championship game against the Kansas City Current at Audi Field in Washington on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

Sophia Smith scored an early goal and the Portland Thorns controlled play throughout the match while recording a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current to win the NWSL championship match on Saturday night in Washington.

Portland’s other tally came on an own goal by Kansas City’s Addisyn Merrick.

