  • Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (left) and shortstop Jeremy Pena celebrate after beating the Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series in Houston on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

Houston – Houston left-hander Framber Valdez carried a shutout into the seventh inning in Game 2 of the World Series and, given the Astros’ five-run lead at the time, his performance should have sufficed.

But after rallying from five runs down to steal Game 1 on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies made the Astros sweat out the final three innings of their 5-2 victory on Saturday. The win evened this best-of-seven series at a game apiece with Game 3 scheduled for Monday in Philadelphia.

