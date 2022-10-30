Houston – Houston left-hander Framber Valdez carried a shutout into the seventh inning in Game 2 of the World Series and, given the Astros’ five-run lead at the time, his performance should have sufficed.
But after rallying from five runs down to steal Game 1 on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies made the Astros sweat out the final three innings of their 5-2 victory on Saturday. The win evened this best-of-seven series at a game apiece with Game 3 scheduled for Monday in Philadelphia.
