  • Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson (right) and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday in Houston. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

HOUSTON – J.T. Realmuto clubbed a lead-off, opposite-field home run in the top of the 10th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies erased a five-run deficit and defeated the Houston Astros 6-5 in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.

Realmuto drilled a 97.5 mph fastball from Astros reliever Luis Garcia (0-1) just beyond the leaping attempt of right fielder Kyle Tucker. The Phillies handed Houston its first loss of the postseason and will take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series into Game 2 on Saturday.

