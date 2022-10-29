HOUSTON – J.T. Realmuto clubbed a lead-off, opposite-field home run in the top of the 10th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies erased a five-run deficit and defeated the Houston Astros 6-5 in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.
Realmuto drilled a 97.5 mph fastball from Astros reliever Luis Garcia (0-1) just beyond the leaping attempt of right fielder Kyle Tucker. The Phillies handed Houston its first loss of the postseason and will take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series into Game 2 on Saturday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.