    Kamila Valieva competes during the Russian Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow on Oct. 22. | AFP-JIJI

  • KYODO, REUTERS

Geneva – The World Anti-Doping Agency has warned the Russian Anti-Doping Agency it will take the case of teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if the Russian agency does not promptly resolve its investigation.

WADA President Witold Banka wrote Thursday on Twitter that the agency “has now put RUSADA under formal notice that unless the matter is resolved promptly it will use its right to take it directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

