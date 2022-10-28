Houston – If there is a blemish on the stellar resume of Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander, it is this: in seven career World Series starts with two franchises, Verlander is 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA.
That mark seems incongruous with everything Verlander has accomplished. He is a surefire Hall of Famer and arguably the best pitcher of his generation, yet success in the postseason has eluded him.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.