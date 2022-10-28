  • The Buffaloes celebrate after Masataka Yoshida's walk-off two-run home run against the Swallows in the ninth inning in Game 5 of the Japan Series in Osaka on Thursday. | KYODO
    The Buffaloes celebrate after Masataka Yoshida's walk-off two-run home run against the Swallows in the ninth inning in Game 5 of the Japan Series in Osaka on Thursday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Osaka – Masataka Yoshida belted two home runs, including a ninth-inning walk-off blast that tied the Japan Series, as the Pacific League’s Orix Buffaloes beat the Central League’s Tokyo Yakult Swallows 6-4 in Game 5 on Thursday.

The series between Japan’s two repeat league champs, a rematch of last year’s clash won in six games by Yakult, stands at two wins apiece with one tie.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW