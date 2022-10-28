Osaka – Masataka Yoshida belted two home runs, including a ninth-inning walk-off blast that tied the Japan Series, as the Pacific League’s Orix Buffaloes beat the Central League’s Tokyo Yakult Swallows 6-4 in Game 5 on Thursday.
The series between Japan’s two repeat league champs, a rematch of last year’s clash won in six games by Yakult, stands at two wins apiece with one tie.
