This year’s Japan Series is as tight as can be and on course for a finish that has only been seen once in NPB history.
Orix Buffaloes star Masataka Yoshida powered his team to victory in Game 5 with a mammoth two-run sayonara home run that landed in the upper deck at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Thursday night. The Buffaloes entered the ninth inning three outs away from a 3-1 deficit in the series. They spilled out of the dugout in celebration as Yoshida’s blast reached the stands.
