  • New Zealand's 145-17 demolition over Japan in their first full-strength meeting at the 1995 Rugby World Cup remains a scar on the history of Japanese rugby. | REUTERS
    New Zealand's 145-17 demolition over Japan in their first full-strength meeting at the 1995 Rugby World Cup remains a scar on the history of Japanese rugby. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

A domestic record for test match attendance was set this past summer when 57,011 spectators saw Japan narrowly miss out on an upset of 2023 Rugby World Cup host France at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Just three months later that mark is set to be eclipsed, with 63,000 tickets already sold for the Brave Blossoms’ upcoming clash with New Zealand on Saturday at the same venue.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW