A domestic record for test match attendance was set this past summer when 57,011 spectators saw Japan narrowly miss out on an upset of 2023 Rugby World Cup host France at the National Stadium in Tokyo.
Just three months later that mark is set to be eclipsed, with 63,000 tickets already sold for the Brave Blossoms’ upcoming clash with New Zealand on Saturday at the same venue.
