Yutaro Sugimoto singled in the game’s only run, and four Orix Buffaloes pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout in the Pacific League champs’ 1-0 Japan Series Game 4 win over the Central League’s Yakult Swallows on Wednesday.
Sugimoto, who struck out with two outs and the bases loaded in the first inning, singled home Keita Nakagawa from second with two outs in the third inning at Orix’s Kyocera Dome Osaka.
