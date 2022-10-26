  • Brighton midfielder Kaoru Mitoma has been training separately from his teammates since suffering a right ankle injury on Oct. 14. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

BRIGHTON, England – Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma said Tuesday his trainer expects him to recover from a right ankle injury in time to play for Japan at the World Cup in Qatar.

“My trainer said I can get back in time,” said Mitoma, who has missed his Premier League club’s last two matches after sustaining the injury on Oct. 14 against Brentford. “Now I’m only thinking about how quickly I can recover.”

