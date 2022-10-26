Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown on Tuesday announced they were terminating their relationships with Kanye West’s sports marketing agency in light of the musician’s antisemitic remarks.
“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports,” reigning Super Bowl champion Donald and his wife Erica said in a statement.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.