    Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has reversed his decision to stay with Kanye West's sports marketing agency following the musician's recent antisemitic remarks.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown on Tuesday announced they were terminating their relationships with Kanye West’s sports marketing agency in light of the musician’s antisemitic remarks.

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports,” reigning Super Bowl champion Donald and his wife Erica said in a statement.

