    Brittney Griner appears via a video link from a detention center during a court hearing to consider her appeal against her prison sentence in Krasnogorsk, Russia, on Tuesday. | REUTERS

KRASNOGORSK, Russia – A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, paving the way for her to be sent to a penal colony, in a court case that Washington has called a “sham.”

U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration in late July had proposed a deal for a prisoner swap with Russia to secure the release of Griner and former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, said he will not let up efforts to bring them home.

