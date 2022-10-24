NORWOOD, Massachusetts – Japanese figure skating world champion Kaori Sakamoto won Skate America on Sunday, securing a total of 217.61 points at the Grand Prix opener for her third victory in the series overall.
Top after the short program, Sakamoto also came first in the free skate scoring 145.89 for her first title abroad in the Grand Prix series. Her previous wins both came at the NHK Trophy held in Japan.
