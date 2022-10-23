  • Ai Mori competes in the bouldering segment of the Boulder & Lead World Cup women's final in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Morioka, Iwate Pref. – Ai Mori clinched gold for Japan at the season-ending Boulder & Lead World Cup in Morioka on Saturday, dominating the competition with outstanding climbs in both rounds of the women’s final.

The 19-year-old, who scored 100 in the lead round of Friday’s semifinal, fell just short of repeating the feat in the final, registering 92.1 as part of a 190.9 total at Iwate Prefectural Sports Park Climbing Stadium.

