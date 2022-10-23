  • Kao Miura performs his free skate during Skate America in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Kao Miura performs his free skate during Skate America in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  Kyodo

Norwood, Massachusetts – Kao Miura reached his first figure skating Grand Prix podium on Saturday, finishing runner-up to American teen sensation Ilia Malinin at the series-opening Skate America.

Miura entered the final day of the men’s competition in first place after scoring 94.96 in Friday’s short program, leading fellow 17-year-old Malinin by three places and 8.88 points.

