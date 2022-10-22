  • Terunofuji performs during an event in Ome, western Tokyo. | KYODO
Sumo’s lone grand champion Terunofuji has undergone endoscopic surgery on both knees, his stablemaster Isegahama revealed Saturday.

The Mongolian-born yokozuna, a seven-time tournament winner in the top division, has already left hospital following Tuesday’s surgery.

