Japan will play Spain, Costa Rica and Zambia in Group C of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, following Saturday’s draw in Auckland.
All Group C matches will be played in New Zealand. Japan, currently 11th in the FIFA rankings, will open their campaign in Hamilton on July 22 against No. 81 Zambia before taking on No. 37 Costa Rica four days later in Dunedin. They will face sixth-ranked Spain on July 31 in Wellington.
