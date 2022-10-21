Japanese speed skater Nao Kodaira, the women’s 500-meter champion at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, will contest the final race of her career Saturday at the national single-distance championships in her native Nagano Prefecture.
More than 4,000 tickets have been sold, and additional tickets were put on sale for the second day of the three-day event at the M-Wave ice arena, where Kodaira is scheduled to compete one last time in the 500.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.