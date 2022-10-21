  • Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (center) tries to break a tackle by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones (fourth from left) during an NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 16. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (center) tries to break a tackle by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones (fourth from left) during an NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 16. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  Reuters

After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers reportedly traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, sending him back to where he starred in college.

Multiple media outlets reported Thursday night that the Panthers are trading McCaffrey to San Francisco. According to NFL.com, Carolina will receive three 2023 draft picks (second, third and fourth round) and a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the former Stanford star.

