    Houston Astros players and coaches celebrate on the field after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Framber Valdez overcame his defensive miscue and twirled seven strong innings, Alex Bregman socked a three-run home run and the Houston Astros fended off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

The Astros will take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series to the Bronx for Game 3 on Saturday.

