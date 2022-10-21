Framber Valdez overcame his defensive miscue and twirled seven strong innings, Alex Bregman socked a three-run home run and the Houston Astros fended off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.
The Astros will take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series to the Bronx for Game 3 on Saturday.
