  • Wataru Endo (right) scores for Stuttgart during a German Cup match against Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Wataru Endo (right) scores for Stuttgart during a German Cup match against Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

STUTTGART, Germany – Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo scored a goal and commanded the midfield to lead his side into the third round of the German Cup with a 6-0 thrashing of Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday.

The overwhelming result provided further momentum to Stuttgart, which beat Bochum 4-1 in the league on Saturday, snapping a nine-game winless start to the Bundesliga season that prompted the sacking of former manager Pellegrino Matarazzo.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW