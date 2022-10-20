Rory McIlroy said he did not agree with Phil Mickelson’s assertion that the PGA Tour is “trending downwards” and added that golfers who joined the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series have thrust the sport into a state of flux.
The LIV Series, which launched in June, has lured away some of the sport’s biggest names with enormous purses, although those who joined the rebel circuit are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour events.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.