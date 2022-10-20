  • Rory McIlroy brushed off Phil Mickelson's recent comments about the PGA Tour. | REUTERS
Rory McIlroy said he did not agree with Phil Mickelson’s assertion that the PGA Tour is “trending downwards” and added that golfers who joined the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series have thrust the sport into a state of flux.

The LIV Series, which launched in June, has lured away some of the sport’s biggest names with enormous purses, although those who joined the rebel circuit are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour events.

