  Klay Thompson (left) and Stephen Curry have helped the Warriors win four of the past eight NBA titles.
    Klay Thompson (left) and Stephen Curry have helped the Warriors win four of the past eight NBA titles. | REUTERS

  REUTERS

The Golden State Warriors’ impressive ball movement in recent seasons has been influenced by Spanish side Barcelona’s “tiki-taka” brand of soccer, shooting guard Klay Thompson said.

The Warriors, who kicked off their NBA title defense with a 123-109 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, have been a dominant force under head coach Steve Kerr, winning four championships in the last eight years.

