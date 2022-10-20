  • Padres reliever Nick Martinez reacts after an out in the sixth inning against the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLCS in San Diego on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Padres reliever Nick Martinez reacts after an out in the sixth inning against the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLCS in San Diego on Wednesday.

The San Diego Padres erupted for five runs in the fifth inning to erase a two-run deficit on the way to an 8-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies that evened the National League Championship Series at 1-1 on Wednesday.

The winner of the series will face either the New York Yankees or Houston Astros in the World Series.

