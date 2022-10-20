  • Angels star Shohei Ohtani incorporates naps into his training routine. | REUTERS
    Angels star Shohei Ohtani incorporates naps into his training routine. | REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Shohei Ohtani’s ability to both outhit and outpitch most of his MLB peers rests on a daily activity some take for granted: getting quality sleep.

While his stellar performances are setting new standards for MLB stars, how he stays ahead of the game is instructive for anyone trying to cope in modern society.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW