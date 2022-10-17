  • Manchester City's Yui Hasegawa scores against Leicester City during her debut match with the club in Manchester, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS
  KYODO

Japan midfielder Yui Hasegawa scored in her Manchester City debut on Sunday, as her team won 4-0 at home against Leicester in the Women’s Super League in England.

With her team leading 3-0, Hasegawa put the icing on the cake by finding the bottom corner with a strike from outside the box in the 88th minute.

