Japan midfielder Yui Hasegawa scored in her Manchester City debut on Sunday, as her team won 4-0 at home against Leicester in the Women’s Super League in England.
With her team leading 3-0, Hasegawa put the icing on the cake by finding the bottom corner with a strike from outside the box in the 88th minute.
