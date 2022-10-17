  • Mina Sato won silver in women's keirin at the track cycling world championships on Sunday. | KYODO
    Mina Sato won silver in women's keirin at the track cycling world championships on Sunday.

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Mina Sato won the silver medal for the second straight year in women’s keirin at the track cycling world championships on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who last year became the first Japanese woman to medal in the event, was beaten again by Lea Sophie Friedrich of Germany although it was a much closer race this time.

