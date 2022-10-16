Playing what he called one of the best holes of his life, American Keegan Bradley won his first victory in four years on Sunday, capturing the Zozo Championship at Chiba Prefecture’s Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo.
Bradley started the day at the U.S. PGA Tour event one stroke behind third-round leader and gallery favorite Rickie Fowler, and carded four birdies and two bogies to finish at 15-under 265 for the tournament.
