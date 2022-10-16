  • Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during Media Day at the Chase Center, in San Francisco, on Sept. 25 | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during Media Day at the Chase Center, in San Francisco, on Sept. 25 | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

The Golden State Warriors have chosen to keep a championship piece around for a few years longer, as the team agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension with All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins, ESPN reported Saturday.

The 27-year-old Toronto native could earn up to five years and $143 million based on a player option in the final year of the agreement, his agents told ESPN.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW