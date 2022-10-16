The Golden State Warriors have chosen to keep a championship piece around for a few years longer, as the team agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension with All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins, ESPN reported Saturday.
The 27-year-old Toronto native could earn up to five years and $143 million based on a player option in the final year of the agreement, his agents told ESPN.
