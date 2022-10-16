  • The San Diego Padres take a victory photo after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2022 NLDS at Petco Park, in San Diego, California, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The San Diego Padres take a victory photo after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2022 NLDS at Petco Park, in San Diego, California, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Jake Cronenworth capped a five-run Padres seventh with a two-out, two-run tiebreaking single Saturday night as the San Diego Padres rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 — eliminating the National League West champions from the playoffs.

Austin Nola, Ha-Seong Kim and Juan Soto drove in runs earlier in the seventh before Cronenworth lined his single to center off Alex Vesia to put the Padres ahead.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW