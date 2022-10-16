  • Buffaloes' Keita Nakagawa (center) celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in Game 4 of the Pacific League Climax Series against the SoftBank Hawks at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Saturday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Keita Nakagawa singled in the winning run in the ninth inning as the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes advanced to the Japan Series with a 3-2 walk-off win over the SoftBank Hawks on Saturday.

Nakagawa’s two-out single off closer Livan Moinelo at Kyocera Dome Osaka clinched the best-of-seven Climax Series final stage. Orix, which began with a one-win advantage as league champ and played all the games at home, won the series 4-1.

