The United States kept their women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal hopes alive with a 30-17 bonus point win over Japan in Whangarei, New Zealand, on Saturday.

Beaten by Italy in the opener, the United States shrugged off a slow start to run over four tries in the second half of the Pool B clash.

