  • The Tigers finished third in the Central League this season under Akihiro Yano, who announced before spring training that he would not return as manager for 2023. | KYODO
NISHINOMIYA, Hyogo Pref. – Akinobu Okada, who steered the Hanshin Tigers to their last Central League pennant, will return as manager for the 2023 season, the team announced Saturday.

The 64-year-old Okada, who played most of his career for the Tigers, managed them for five years starting in 2004. He unexpectedly quit after the Tigers were eliminated from the postseason in 2008.

