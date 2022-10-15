NISHINOMIYA, Hyogo Pref. – Akinobu Okada, who steered the Hanshin Tigers to their last Central League pennant, will return as manager for the 2023 season, the team announced Saturday.
The 64-year-old Okada, who played most of his career for the Tigers, managed them for five years starting in 2004. He unexpectedly quit after the Tigers were eliminated from the postseason in 2008.
