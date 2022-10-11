  • Hidemasa Morita has two goals and an assist in nine Portuguese first-division games after joining Sporting this summer. | AFP-JIJI
Stuttgart, home to Japan midfielder Wataru Endo and defender Hiroki Ito, sacked manager Pellegrino Matarazzo on Monday, who left the club without a win after nine games in the German first division.

On a busy weekend for Japanese players in Europe, Sporting Lisbon midfielder Hidemasa Morita scored for the second straight league game while defender Yukinari Sugawara grabbed his season’s first league goal for AZ Alkmaar.

