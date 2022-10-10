  • Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (right) scores against Everton during their match in Liverpool, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (right) scores against Everton during their match in Liverpool, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

Liverpool, England – Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag said he believed Cristiano Ronaldo could build on his first Premier League goal of the season, which came in the club’s in the 2-1 win at Everton on Sunday, and find his prolific form again.

Ronaldo came off the bench to fire the winner in the first half at Goodison Park, a strike that was the @700th club goal of an incredible career and came 20 years and two days after his first.

