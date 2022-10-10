  • Japan celebrates after a point against the Netherlands during the women's volleyball world championship in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday. | KYODO
    Japan celebrates after a point against the Netherlands during the women's volleyball world championship in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday. | KYODO

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – Japan powered past the Netherlands 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 in its last pool game of the women’s volleyball world championship Sunday, setting up a quarterfinal showdown with Brazil.

Outside hitters Arisa Inoue and Mayu Ishikawa led Japan with 15 points each, and the team finished third in Pool E with seven wins and two losses.

