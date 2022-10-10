Somis, California – Yuka Saso shot a 6-under 66 in the final round to finish second, one stroke back from first-time LPGA winner Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England at the Mediheal Championship on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Saso went 14-under for the tournament following rounds of 70, 70 and 68 over the first three days at the Saticoy Club.
