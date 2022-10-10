  • Max Verstappen celebrates with his team after clinching the 2022 Formula One title at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture. | REUTERS
Suzuka, Mie Prefecture – Max Verstappen won his first Formula One championship amid controversy last year and the second after confusion at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. This time, however, there was no argument about the outcome.

The 25-year-old Red Bull driver has enjoyed one of the most dominant seasons in the sport’s history, with his victory at Suzuka his 12th in the last 18 races with four rounds remaining.

