  • Japan's women's team poses with their silver medals after the table tennis World Team Championships Finals in Chengdu, China, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

Chengdu, China – Japan settled for silver with a 3-0 loss to China in the women’s final of the World Team Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.

In the men’s semifinals, Japan also lost to China, but forced the table tennis superpower to a full five matches in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

