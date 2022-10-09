Yokohama – Koyo Aoyagi threw six scoreless innings and reliever Atsuki Yuasa saved the day as the Hanshin Tigers won Game 1 of the Central League Climax Series first stage on Saturday, 2-0 over the DeNA BayStars.
The win at Yokohama Stadium moved the Tigers to within one win of a final-stage rendezvous with the defending league champion Tokyo Yakult Swallows in the CL’s final stage, starting Wednesday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.