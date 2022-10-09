  • Tigers starter Koyo Aoyagi pitches against the BayStars in Yokohama on Saturday. | KYODO
    Tigers starter Koyo Aoyagi pitches against the BayStars in Yokohama on Saturday.

Yokohama – Koyo Aoyagi threw six scoreless innings and reliever Atsuki Yuasa saved the day as the Hanshin Tigers won Game 1 of the Central League Climax Series first stage on Saturday, 2-0 over the DeNA BayStars.

The win at Yokohama Stadium moved the Tigers to within one win of a final-stage rendezvous with the defending league champion Tokyo Yakult Swallows in the CL’s final stage, starting Wednesday.

