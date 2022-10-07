  • Natsumi Tsunoda (white) competes against Katharina Menz in the women's under 48-kg final at the judo world championships in Tashkent on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Natsumi Tsunoda (white) competes against Katharina Menz in the women's under 48-kg final at the judo world championships in Tashkent on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • KYODO

TASHKENT – Japan took both gold medals on offer on the opening day of the judo world championships in Tashkent on Thursday, with Natsumi Tsunoda defending her women’s 48-kg crown and Naohisa Takato winning the men’s 60-kg title.

The 30-year-old Tsunoda, who dropped down from 52-kg three years ago, overpowered Germany’s Katharina Menz in the final at the Humo Ice Dome, wrapping up the title with five straight wins by ippon.

