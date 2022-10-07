By any measure, the New York Mets and San Diego Padres had regular seasons that stand among the finest in their respective histories.
The Mets spent 175 days in first place and reached 100 wins for the first time since 1988. The Padres won 89 games, a total surpassed by only four previous incarnations of the club, and made the playoffs in a full season for the first time since 2006.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.