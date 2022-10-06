  • Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his first goal against FC Copenhagen during their Champions League match in Manchester, England, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
Manchester, England – Erling Haaland only needed 45 minutes to add two more goals to his remarkable start to his Manchester City career, as his team thrashed FC Copenhagen 5-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Haaland now has 19 goals in 11 competitive games for City and was denied the chance of his fourth hat-trick in five home games after being rested for the second half.

