Frankfurt, Germany – Tottenham Hotspur squandered a string of chances and failed to get a shot on target for more than 80 minutes, settling for a 0-0 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in Champions League Group D action on Tuesday.
Tottenham, who lost 3-1 at rival Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, had plenty of opportunities through Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Ivan Perisic, especially in the first half, but has now gone seven European away matches without a win.
