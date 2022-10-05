  • Frankfurt midfielder Makoto Hasebe (left) vies for the ball with Tottenham's Harry Kane during their UEFA Champions League match in Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Frankfurt midfielder Makoto Hasebe (left) vies for the ball with Tottenham's Harry Kane during their UEFA Champions League match in Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

  Reuters

Frankfurt, Germany – Tottenham Hotspur squandered a string of chances and failed to get a shot on target for more than 80 minutes, settling for a 0-0 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in Champions League Group D action on Tuesday.

Tottenham, who lost 3-1 at rival Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, had plenty of opportunities through Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Ivan Perisic, especially in the first half, but has now gone seven European away matches without a win.

