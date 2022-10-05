  • The 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games, to be held in the Australian state of Victoria, will feature 22 sports. | REUTERS
Melbourne – Golf, BMX and coastal rowing will make their Commonwealth Games debuts when Australia’s southern state of Victoria hosts the 2026 edition, organizers said on Wednesday.

Shooting has also returned to the program after being dropped for the 2022 Birmingham Games.

