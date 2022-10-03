  • People light candles during a vigil in Jakarta for victims of a stampede during a soccer match in Indonesia in on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
MALANG, Indonesia – Seventeen children were among at least 125 people killed in a soccer stampede in Indonesia over the weekend, officials said, as pressure builds on the Southeast Asian nation to explain how one of the world’s worst stadium disasters unfolded.

Violence and hooliganism have long been features of Indonesian soccer, especially in places such as Jakarta, the capital, but Saturday’s disaster in a small town in Java has thrown a spotlight on the problem.

