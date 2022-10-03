  • Shohei Ohtani is greeted in the Angels dugout after scoring a run against the Rangers in Anaheim, California, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Shohei Ohtani is greeted in the Angels dugout after scoring a run against the Rangers in Anaheim, California, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to a career-best 17 games as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 8-3 on Sunday. Ohtani’s current streak equals his longest stretch as a member of the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.

Fresh from signing a new one-year, $30-million deal with the Angels, the two-way superstar kept the streak alive with a line-drive single to center in his first plate appearance.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW