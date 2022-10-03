Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to a career-best 17 games as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 8-3 on Sunday. Ohtani’s current streak equals his longest stretch as a member of the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.
Fresh from signing a new one-year, $30-million deal with the Angels, the two-way superstar kept the streak alive with a line-drive single to center in his first plate appearance.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.