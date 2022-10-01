The U.S. beat China 83-61 to win a record-extending 11th Women’s World Cup title in Sydney on Saturday, while Australia’s Lauren Jackson brought the curtain down on her glittering career with a bronze medal.
A’ja Wilson, who plays for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, led the U.S. with 19 points and was named MVP of the tournament.
