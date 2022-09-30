  • Two-time figure skating Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu practices in front of the media in Sendai on Aug. 10. The 27-year-old has confirmed his first ice show will be held in Japan in November and December. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Yuzuru Hanyu’s first ice show will be held in Japan in November and December, the two-time Olympic figure skating gold medalist said Friday.

The show he produces and performs in, called “Prologue,” is scheduled for Nov. 4 to 5 in Yokohama and Dec. 2 to 3 in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture.

