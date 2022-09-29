  • LeBron James speaks during a news conference during Lakers Media Day in El Segundo, California, on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    LeBron James speaks during a news conference during Lakers Media Day in El Segundo, California, on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James is getting into the pickleball business, as his firm LRMR Ventures headlines a new ownership group buying a team with Major League Pickleball (MLP).

James is joined by fellow basketball greats Draymond Green and Kevin Love, as well as investment firm SC Holdings and others, the North American league said Wednesday.

